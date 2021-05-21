McAllen commissioner’s son arrested for DWI

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The son of a McAllen commissioner running for mayor was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.

Julian Whitacre was arrested on Friday by the McAllen Police Department.

Whitacre was given a $3 thousand bond which he posted on the same day.

Whitacre’s mom, Veronica Whitacre, is a commissioner for District 6 in the city of McAllen who is running for mayor.

Whitacre is set to take on Javier Villalobos in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Whitacre and Villalobos were the top two vote-getters in the initial May election.

Early voting begins Monday, May 24.

