MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will close the 6th Street and Martin Avenue intersection as the city moves forward with drainage improvement projects, and storm infrastructure construction.

The city announced the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Lark Avenue and Martin Avenue from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Feb. 5.

For the status of this project, visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes during the closure and exercise caution and patience when traveling along the area, said the city’s news release.