McAllen closes streets for storm sewer improvements

MCALLEN, Texas — The City of McAllen announced street closures for storm sewer improvements along Dove Avenue between N. 10th Street and N. 6th Street.

According to the city’s news release, Dove Avenue will be closed to thru traffic immediately east of North 10th Street beginning Tuesday, May 11 through Friday, May 14 between the hours of 10 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Residents will still be able to access their homes and places of business (see enclosed map).

Source: City of McAllen

The city urges drivers to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area.

Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.

For the status of this project, visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department website.