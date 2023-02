McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon, officials said.

ValleyCentral spoke with officials with the City of McAllen who said the situation remains ongoing.

The details as to what prompted the evacuation have not been disclosed.

Officials said that the McAllen Fire Department, McAllen Police Department and the Lone Star ambulance service have responded to the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.