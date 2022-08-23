MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pastor of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church said he would like to give a personal apology to Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The church’s social media post said, in addition to Miranda, the pastor extended an apology to the producers and numerous others who contributed intellectual property for the play, and for unauthorized production that infringed on the rights and copyrights of many, said the post.

The pastor added they will use this moment as a learning opportunity about protected artistic works and intellectual property.

Upon hearing the news of the church paying for damages, Hamilton will donate all monies to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP).