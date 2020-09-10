McAllen Chamber of Commerce helps boost city’s businesses

MCALLEN, Texas — As the local economy took a hit due because of COVID-19, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce is starting a new initiative to bring the livelihood back to McAllen restaurants.

Every Thursday the chamber will feature a restaurant for residents. Thursday’s pick is “Bonhomia” located at 920 North Main Street.

Steve Ahlenius, President and CEO – McAllen Chamber of Commerce said, “We’re encouraging folks to go visit that restaurant and support that restaurant. Most of these are locally owned. It’s really helping your neighbor be successful during this pandemic. It obviously it makes a huge difference. It is a quick cash infusion on Thursday before going into the weekend.”

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce will also be featuring shops like clothing stores that were hit hard during the pandemic.

They are hoping in the next six weeks the economy will improve.