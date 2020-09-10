Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

McAllen Chamber of Commerce helps boost city’s businesses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas — As the local economy took a hit due because of COVID-19, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce is starting a new initiative to bring the livelihood back to McAllen restaurants.

Every Thursday the chamber will feature a restaurant for residents. Thursday’s pick is “Bonhomia” located at 920 North Main Street.

Steve Ahlenius, President and CEO – McAllen Chamber of Commerce said, “We’re encouraging folks to go visit that restaurant and support that restaurant. Most of these are locally owned. It’s really helping your neighbor be successful during this pandemic. It obviously it makes a huge difference. It is a quick cash infusion on Thursday before going into the weekend.”

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce will also be featuring shops like clothing stores that were hit hard during the pandemic.

They are hoping in the next six weeks the economy will improve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday