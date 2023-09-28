McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Man and Woman of the Year.

Larry Fallek and Lorena Castillo were named the 2023 Man and Woman of the Year, a news release from the McAllen Chamber of Commerce stated.

2023 Man of the Year

Fallek, who serves as the Chairman of Castle Hospitality, was born and raised in McAllen. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1959 before receiving a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas.

Fallek received a law degree in 1965 and worked in Washington D.C. and Houston before moving back to McAllen in 1970. At this time, Fallek took over his family business “Mike’s Man Shop,” which he ran in Downtown McAllen and in La Plaza Mall.

“Fallek and his partners developed numerous properties and created other companies downtown and throughout McAllen and South Texas, creating thousands of jobs for its residents,” the release stated.

2023 Woman of the Year

Castillo, who currently serves as the president of Affordable Homes of South Texas, was also born and raised in McAllen. Castillo graduated from McAllen High School in 1988 before she obtained a BBA in accounting from the University of Texas Pan-American. Castillo has now practiced public accounting for 30 years.

Previously, Castillo served as the president of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants – RGV Chapter. She is also a founding member of San Juan Diego Catholic Regional High School in Mission, where she serves on the board as an advisory member.

In 2019, she received the Extraordinary Woman Award from Mujeres Unidas/Women Together, for her volunteerism and dedication to the local community.

Since 1955, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce has selected a man and woman of the community to be recognized for their contributions to the city of McAllen.