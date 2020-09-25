McAllen Census Telethon enters residents in a raffle to win $10,000

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cities in the Rio Grande Valley are encouraging residents to fill the 2020 Census, as time begins to run out.

The city of McAllen hosted a census telethon, and residents that fill out the Census could win $10,000.

“It is so important for every community so that our voice is heard in Washington,” said Xochitl Mora the director of communications for the city of McAllen.

“Right now, we are in the middle of the COVID pandemic and the funding that we receive for medical services is based on our census numbers,” said Mora.

Mora mentions some residents fear their information may be shared with government or law enforcement agencies, but she assures that their information is confidential.

“We have to reassure those people that responses to the Census are absolutely confidential and protected by law,” said Mora.

One of the callers Thursday was the director of the engineering department in McAllen. Who says that filling out the census can affect residents’ daily lives.

“We are looking at roadways, so making improvements to our traffic,” said Yvette Barrera. “And for our citizens and it impacts them on a daily basis.”

She echoes mora in that residents should not worry about registering, even if they are undocumented.

“So, the census form is really easy to fill out and it doesn’t ask questions whether you’re documented or not,” said Barrera. “All it asks is who resides in your home by name, and that’s all the information they’re looking for.”

Mora encourages all residents to register as soon as possible.

“It’s so simple to fill out it takes just a few minutes and if you do it today you might just win a prize,” said Mora.

To enter the raffle visit RGV 2020 Census website and be ready to fill out your census.