McAllen business getting in the holiday spirit by giving back

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) —The holiday season is about the spirit of giving, one McAllen business is keeping that spirit alive with a donation to first responders.

Ramon Martinez, the owner of Martinez furniture is once again donating to the city of McAllen.

“A man’s wealth is not measured by what he acquires in life, but what he gives throughout his life,” Martinez said.

Last year, Martinez furniture gifted the 300 uniformed McAllen police officers a mattress. This year, they are donating to the support personnel of the department.

“Vital church and Martinez Furniture is donating 160,000 dollars worth of Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the city of McAllen in recognition of the support provided by these teams,” Martinez said.

Victor Rodriguez, the McAllen police chief, said the donation reminds the community that there is more to the police department than meets the eye.

“All of the most visible symbol of the department is always the uniformed officer,” Rodriguez said. “There is a multitude, multitude – hundreds in this case – of police personnel behind the scenes that are equally important.”

As we spend time with our families this holiday season, Chali Martinez, the pastor at Vital Church, called on the community to remember the efforts of the police in our communities.

“We pray that this be a memorable holiday season, that as they are gifted these mattresses they will be reminded they are peacemakers and they deserve peace at night as well,” Martinez said in a prayer for the first responders.