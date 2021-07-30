McAllen police searching for burglary suspect

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a burglary investigation.

The incident took place on July 25 at the 200 block of East Highway 83 in McAllen.

Police say the suspect damaged the front door and took several items.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with tattoos on both arms.

Police also identified the suspect vehicle as a White Kia Forte with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McAllen Police Department at (956) 687-8477.