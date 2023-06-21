MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen broke ground on its newest fire station Wednesday morning.

McAllen Fire Station #8 will serve the northside of McAllen around the Tres Lagos community area.

The 10,547 square-foot fire station will house four firefighters and one fire engine company. It will include a kitchen, a dining room, a dayroom and a dispatch area.

“We’re excited to expand get ready to continue to expand and have a larger footprint within our jurisdiction we can continue to serve the citizens,” Juan Gloria, Fire Chief for the City of McAllen said.

Other features include dorms and restrooms designed to house women firefighters.

According to Gloria, it has been 14 years since the last time the city added a new fire station. He added that Fire Station #7 opened for service July of 2009.

“Everyone who is in our community who lives, works or plays here in McAllen, regardless of what part of McAllen they may find themselves in can rest assured that they are always in an emergency situation near and have fire protection,” Joaquin J.J. Zamora, McAllen City Commissioner for District 2 said. “We’ll be ready and quickly ready to help our community.”

The estimated completion date for Fire Station #8 is October 2024.