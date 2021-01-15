McAllen bike share will be offline starting Friday

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The city of McAllen announced residents will not be able to use the McAllen BCycle bike share until the first week February.

According to the city, all of the McAllen BCycle stations will be offline for the next two to three weeks.

“We expect our hardware updates to be completed by the first week of February 2021,” McAllen BCycle said in the tweet.

McAllen B-Cycle launched with a total of eight stations and 80 bikes around the City that were funded in part by a Federal Transit Administration grant.

McAllen B-Cycle is the first bike-sharing program to launch in South Texas, and mirrors programs such as those in Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Houston, and El Paso. T

The program complements the City’s existing public transportation system and provides residents and visitors, a healthy and convenient way to move around.