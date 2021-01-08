McAllen beautification project underway

MCALLEN, Texas — Keep McAllen Beautiful (KMB) announced on Thursday the start of their annual “Paint McAllen Beautiful” project.

The non-profit organization said the project brings in volunteers to paint homes throughout the city to help beautify neighborhoods.

The program received funding in part from “Keep Texas Beautiful“. KMB said the application process is simple and the service is free. The program targets the elderly and low income residents in need.

“We’re looking for applicants to paint their homes free of charge through Keep McAllen Beautiful,” said project coordinator, Chris Lash.

Those interested can pick up an application at McAllen City Hall located at 1300 W. Houston Ave. or call 956-681-4562.