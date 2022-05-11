MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after they say a sexual assault occurred at a bar in April.

On Wednesday, McAllen police announced they had arrested Juan Villarreal Jr., 30, who operates The Alibi Bar in McAllen for sexual assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Jose Enrique Garza is wanted for furnishing alcohol to a minor (photo: McAllen PD)

According to police, a woman went to a local hospital and reported to authorities she had been sexually assaulted on April 27 at The Alibi Bar on 17th Street in McAllen.

Police arrested Villarreal after conducting an investigation and stated another suspect, Jose Enrique Garza, 47, is wanted for furnishing alcohol to someone not at the legal drinking age.

Villarreal posted his $13,500 bond and was released from Hidalgo County jail on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Garza is asked to call McAllen crime stoppers at (956) 687-8477.