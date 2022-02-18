RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal officials have indicted a woman they say took thousands of dollars from three deceased customers’ bank accounts while she was employed by IBC Bank.

Itzel Arlete Vega is charged with bank fraud and theft by a bank employee. She was arrested on Friday two days after a criminal complaint was issued against her. The Homeland Security Investigations unit in Brownsville took on and handled the case.

According to court documents, Vega was employed at the IBC Bank location at 2900 W Expressway 83 in McAllen. In July 2021, Vega was tasked with contacting account holders with no activity.

Vega contacted the family of a customer who had no account activity for around three years. She learned that the customer had died in July 2018.

After this conversation, she filed forms to change the account from dormant and inactive to active and able to complete transactions. Officials suspect Vega forged the deceased customer’s signature to complete these actions.

Vega later switched the account’s address to an empty lot in Brownsville, once again forging the customer’s signature, according to court documents.

After this, Vega made nearly 30 transactions of purchases and withdrawals totaling $10,465.05 from July to August 2021.

Vega then closed the account in September 2021 and mailed the remaining balance to the empty lot. The check has not been returned to the customer’s family and is still outstanding, according to court records.

Later that month, a family member of the customer came to claim the money from the account but was told the account was already closed. An IBC bank officer spoke with Vega where she revealed she had committed the fraudulent actions.

Vega issued a cashier’s check for the $10,465.05 total she had taken from the account back to the family member.

A further investigation revealed Vega performed the same action on two other accounts.

She took more than $5 thousand from one customer and more than $70 thousand from the other. She paid back the stolen funds from the former account but was unable to pay for the latter expenses.

Vega was arrested on Friday and is being held in federal custody without bond. If convicted, both crimes Vega is accused of carry fines of up to $1 million and could carry prison sentences up to 30 years.