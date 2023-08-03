MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced a nearly $52 million transformation of the Center for Urban Ecology at Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center to SpawGlass.

The $51.9 million will transform the 12 acres of the nature sanctuary, into an educational space, according to the city.

(City of McAllen)

The project began with a $5 million state grant in 2017.

The Center for Urban Ecology is being designed to attract both people and wildlife. The expansion includes the planting of over 24,000 new native plants, over 90% native to the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

The city thanks the State of Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Hidalgo County, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for help in this landmark project.

(City of McAllen)

The Center for Urban Ecology will have a five-acre Children’s Discovery Park and an innovative curriculum to use the Center for a big outdoor learning lab,

Additional attractions include a health and wellness pavilion for demonstrations on healthy cooking, yoga, and more. Plus, a Metro McAllen Park & Ride, that encourages the use of public transportation.

For a full rundown of what will be added to the Center for Urban Ecology click here.