MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local author is hoping her book teaches children the importance of embracing their Hispanic culture and biliteracy.

Eliza Garza is connecting to the younger generation through a new children’s book and it is already getting positive reviews.

“Raspas Con Mi Grandpa” is a cultural book for children. A South Texas tribute to a traditional treat familiar to many countries and cultures, the raspa!

With Spanish and Spanglish words sprinkled throughout, this title is an excellent introduction to a new language.

“I explain our culture through our love of snacks,” Garza told ValleyCentral. “It’s a familiar treat to many countries and many cultures. In our culture, we call it the raspa. And so, I really wanted to convey that speaking English and Spanish, and English is all part of our culture. And I did that through a snow cone.”

Garza grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and faced language challenges as a bilingual not knowing when to use which language.

Her grandfather was the inspiration for the book. He taught her Spanish and shared many memories.

She wanted to show the importance of connecting with family while showcasing the Latino culture.

“I feel like if children can embrace their culture early on, and they can identify with it through a book, through a local author, through whatever that they’re reading, then it makes a giant impact on who they are authentic,” Garza said.

The author is also making an impact on future entrepreneurs.

A percentage of the profits from her book will be donated to Adventure In A Cup, a program that provides children with the opportunity to learn how to run a business, financial literacy and goal setting.

To learn more about Eliza M. Garza, click here.

Garza also owns a Mexican street eats business in McAllen that specializes in raspas.