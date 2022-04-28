MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen defense attorney was sentenced to over three years in prison for providing court documents to a drug trafficking organization in Mexico.

Eric Jarvis from Mission was sentenced to 45 months in prison on April 19, according to court documents obtained by ValleyCentral.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, Jarvis had admitted to using a cell phone and the Public Access to Court Electronic Records database (PACER) to “promote drug trafficking activities” from July 2017 to May 2021.

The release stated that Jarvis would obtain documents from PACER that provided information on ongoing investigations and either hand them to the organization or deliver them through WhatsApp.

He also admitted to receiving payments from the organization to represent co-conspirators in criminal matters.

In July of 2021, Jarvis agreed to forfeit the $8,000 he received from the organization as part of his plea deal.

He will also be ordered to serve two years of supervised release after his release from prison.