McAllen assistant attorney to be recognized for his work

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The International Municipal Lawyers Association Virtual Conference (IMLA) will be recognizing city of McAllen assistant attorney for his work in the field.

According to a press release, Victor A. Flores will be one of the two recipients to receive the Daniel J. Curtain Young Public Lawyer award, which recognizes young attorneys that have “provided outstanding service to the public and who possesses an exemplary reputation in the legal community.”

“Victor is not only a professional and dedicated municipal attorney, he is truly passionate about inspiring current and future attorneys and, serving the community in ways beyond his professional duties,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling in the release. “This award is well deserved.”

The award will be presented during the IMLA’s award ceremony on Sept. 29.