MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Studio 4240 in McAllen is collaborating with a Ukrainian artist and showcasing her work with an art exhibit.

“Art has a way of distracting us from the now sometimes and you immerse yourself in it,” said Chief Financial Officer Robert Espericueta at Studio 4240.

Espesicueta said they wanted to come up with a project that allowed artists to lose themselves in their work and showcase their talents, especially with the war in Ukraine.

“We just wanted to help out and she was like ‘no we don’t want you to just give us money anybody can do that we want to stay working, we want to keep our minds busy, we want to be able to put back into our community what we are getting’,” said Joshua Moroles, Creative Director at Studio 4240.

Moroles and Espericueta said through the power of the internet, they were able to contact Ukrainian artist Viktoria Fartushna.

“It wasn’t easy to draw the first few days, but then you just need a way to express your emotions so I draw,” said Fartushna.

There are 11 pieces in the art exhibit that showcase Fartushna’s work with Studio 4240. She hopes the money she earns from it can then be given to her country for financial support.

“Many artists including me are trying to document current realities through their art. I’m also creating illustrations and animation to sell as NFT to donate to our army,” said Fartushna.

NFT is a form of digital ledger, where many digital files like photos, videos, and audio can be sold or traded. Aside from that, there are a number of ways people in the Rio Grande Valley can help artists like Fartushna.

“We can reach out to them to let them know that we want to do more than listen to what’s going on and we want to be more than updated in terms of the war, we want to contribute,” said Espericueta.

The exhibit is also another way that people can come out and show their support for Ukrainian artists and their community.

“We will have an augmented reality viewing party here in the studio and we want to be able to get donations from people and be able to pass it on to them,” said Moroles.

Studio 4240 is hoping to have the exhibit up and running by April 2.