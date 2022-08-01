MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses.

The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages. Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is the most restrictive.

Depending on the zone where you live or your businesses is located, you can only irrigate using a sprinkler system on designated days between midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight. Swimming pools may be refilled on designated zone irrigation days from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Residents and businesses that violate the ordinance and use a sprinkler system outside of their designated hours and/or days may be assessed fines.

Other restrictions include:

Water from irrigation system running into gutter, ditch or drain is not allowed.

You are not allowed to wash paved areas, including sidewalks, driveways, parking areas and tennis courts, except to prevent fire hazards.

Ornamental fountains without a recycling system are not allowed.

No car wash fundraisers may be held.

Commercial car washes with recycling systems are exempt.

The six zones the city is divided into for the designated irrigation days are:

Zone 1: Sunday and Wednesday, Northern city limits on the north, 10 th St. on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south and western city limits on the west.

St. on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south and western city limits on the west. Zone 2: Monday and Thursday, north city limits on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south, and 10 th St. on the west.

St. on the west. Zone 3: Tuesday and Friday, Nolana Ave. on the north, 10 th St. on the east, Business 83 on the south and western city limits on the west.

St. on the east, Business 83 on the south and western city limits on the west. Zone 4: Wednesday and Saturday, Nolana Ave. on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Business 83 on the south, 10 th St. on the west.

St. on the west. Zone 5: Monday and Thursday, Business 83 on the north, 10th St. on the east, southern city limits on the south and western city limits on the west.

Zone 6: Tuesday and Friday, Business 83 on the north, eastern city limits on the east, southern city limits on the south and 10th St. on the west.

For more information on the plan, other ways to conserve water and other water information, visit www.mcallenpublicutility.com.