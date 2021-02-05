McAllen announces road closure for North 2nd Street at Dove Avenue

Source: City of McAllen Facebook

MCALLEN, Texas — The city of McAllen said construction crews are working on storm sewer improvements along Dove Avenue between North 6th Street and North “C” Street.

The city said it is part of the 2018 Bond Election Drainage Improvement Projects.

Because of the related construction, North 2nd Street at Dove Avenue will be closed to all through traffic between Violet and Dove Avenue beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9 through Friday, Feb. 12.

Residents will still be able to access their homes. East/west movements along Dove Avenue will remain in their current arrangement.

The city urges driver to find alternate routes during the road closure. Use extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area.  Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.

For a status on this project, please visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department website and click on the projects link.

