McAllen announces road closure for extension project

MCALLEN, Texas — The City of McAllen said they will move forward with the Bicentennial Boulevard Road Extension project. Construction of the roadway intersection of Northgate Lane and Bicentennial Boulevard will be closed to all through traffic between 22nd Street and Main Street.

Construction will begin on Monday, Aug. 17 and will continue through Friday, Sept. 25. Residents will still be able to access their homes. (see enclosed map)

The city urges motorists to find alternate routes during the road closure and use caution and patience when traveling along in the area. Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.

For a status on this project, visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department website and click on the projects link.

Graphic source: City of McAllen

