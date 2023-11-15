MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is celebrating the completion of two drainage projects.

The celebration is highlighting two of 19 completed drainage projects in the City of McAllen.

Storm drain improvements have been made on Martin Avenue, Quamasia Avenue and 11th Street to reduce flooding in surrounding neighborhoods.

“We’re looking forward to making improvements to the community and making sure that we keep everyone safe,” Eduardo Mendoza, city engineer for the City of McAllen said.

The two drainage projects took one year to complete with 3,000 linear feet of reinforced concrete pipe and curb inlets.

“We hope the residents will enjoy the drainage improvements and we keep the community safe for these drainage improvements,” Mendoza said.