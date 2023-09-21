McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced the dates for this year’s “Fiesta de Palmas” celebration.

Fiesta de Palmas, an annual celebration that showcases the culture, cuisine and music that make up the McAllen community, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22.

“Fiesta de Palmas is back, and it’s coming back bigger and better than ever before,” said Joe Garcia, Marketing & Event Coordinator for the McAllen Convention Center. “Picture this: three full days of non-stop festivities set to take over the picturesque grounds of the McAllen Convention Center. We guarantee that your heart will race with joy from the moment you step foot into this unforgettable event.”

A news release from the City of McAllen provided a list of some of the entertainment and activities, which include: a beer tasting experience, a pumpkin patch, musical performances and a Dia de los Muertos presentation.

The event will also include the Fiesta de Palmas Grand Carnival, which will offer food and rides for those of all ages.

Fiesta de Palmas will begin Friday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. with free admission. Admission will be free both Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m., and after that admission will cost $10.

For more information, visit the City of McAllen Facebook page.