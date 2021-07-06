McAllen Animal Control to suspend picking up opossums; will focus on stray cats, dogs

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The City of Mcallen will begin a 60-day moratorium on picking up opossums, also known as tlaquatches, beginning on July 12, 2021.

The moratorium is an effort to focus on reducing the number of stray cats and dogs in the community.

“While we understand that people don’t like opossums, which can be nuisances, our hope is that the community can understand the beneficial nature of opossums,” said Dist. 5 Commissioner Victor “Seby” Haddad.

Normally, McAllen Animal Control will pick up opossums and take them to Palm Valley Animal Center, which then releases them in rural areas.

During the moratorium, both entities will focus on reducing the number of loose cats and dogs.

Opossums are known as nature’s pest control, as they eat ticks, insects, small rodents, and dead animals. They are also immune to Lyme Disease and rabies.

They do not attack humans; they instead hiss or pretend they are dead in self-defense.

To prevent opossums from coming onto your yard, do not leave pet food or any food scraps out.

The moratorium will last until September 15, 2021.