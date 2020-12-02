McAllen and Brownsville ranked ‘safest border cities’ according to research

McALLEN/BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – F.B.I. data ranked border cities, McAllen and Brownsville as one of the “safest cities in the country.”

The City of Brownsville ranks in the Top 10 whereas the City of McAllen ranks in the Top 20, according to 2019 data.

McAllen showed a low violent and property crime rate compared to past years says McAllen Chief of Police, Victor Rodriguez.

“We recorded our lowest crime in thirty-five years,” said Rodriguez. “We have a city commission that is very dedicated to making public safety number one on their agenda.”

Having state, local and federal agencies work together has attributed to keeping the crime rate low, added Rodriguez.