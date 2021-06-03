McAllen airport to offer nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen International Airport began offering non-stop flights to Orlando, Florida.

Starting Thursday, passengers officially book a non-stop roundtrip flight from McAllen International Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The airport held an event as part of its Nonstop Summer series highlighting the sights and sounds of each of the non-stop destinations.

This year, McAllen International Airport had announced non-stop flights to Nashville, Tennessee; Monterrey, Mexico; Guadalajara, Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Flights start at $63, and can be booked on the Allegiant Air website.