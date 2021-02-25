McAllen airport receives $3.2 million for COVID-19 relief

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen International Airport received a grant from the  U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for COVID-19 relief.

According to a release, the grant is a total of $3,210,638.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our critical transportation hubs and these funds will help alleviate some of the burden our airports are experiencing,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in the release. “Protecting our transportation workers and providing travelers a safe environment while in transit is a top priority. I’m proud to help advocate on behalf of the McAllen International Airport and secure this important FAA grant.”

The grant will cover operational expenses such as personnel, utilities, maintenance, salaries and disinfecting processes added due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a release.

