UPDATE: McAllen gas leak stopped, repairs continue

This story has been updated.

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen officials say the gas leak has been stopped.

They advise that repairs are still ongoing and residents should use caution if approaching the area.

The city also mentions that residents and business owners no longer need to shelter in place.

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen is asking residents and business owners near a gas leak to shelter in place as repairs are made.

The city says the gas leak is in the area of Beaumont Ave. and 22nd Street in McAllen. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

It is also mentioned that a gas company is working on repairs, but advise repairs may take 6 to 8 hours.