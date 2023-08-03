MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new warning in the Rio Grande Valley shows a rise in the use of methamphetamine.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is warning that meth is a highly addictive and potent drug.

Officials say law enforcement in the Valley are keeping their eyes on it.

“So it’s been documented that it’s currently being transported either through the port of entries, through private vehicles or commercials vehicles and, of course, through trafficking it through the river,” Enrique Longoria, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

In April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported intercepting alleged methwith a value of $906,900 concealed within a vehicle at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

In May, CBP seized $810,700 of alleged liquid meth concealed within a vehicle at the same bridge.

The Palmer Drug Abuse Program, a drug and alcohol outpatient clinic in McAllen, is reporting an uptick in the amount of patients coming in who have an addiction problem with meth.

“Yes, we have, you know, recently especially after the COVID it just went up. I’m going to tell you we’ve probably gone up like, in clients, about 75 percent,” Joel Morales, the PDAP program supervisor said.

Morales explains that with a drug like cocaine, it is a short high and users are constantly doing it. But meth, which is cheaper, does something else for its users.

“The high is for hours, it can last maybe even days. It all depends how much you do,” Morales said.

The DEA reports meth comes as a pill or powder. It is an illegally altered version of a prescription drug that is cooked with over-the-counter drugs in meth labs.

If you know of someone who has a problem with meth, Palmer Drug Abuse Program asks to contact them at (956) 687-7714.