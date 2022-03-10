MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has announced how residents can check for updates to word orders submitted through the McAllen 311 app.

The McAllen 311 app has city information such as COVID-19 resources, a brush collection schedule, after-hours contact information, and much more. Additionally, McAllen residents can submit work orders for many issues including garbage and brush collection, graffiti removal, potholes, and street flooding.

“When submitting a request to the McAllen 3-1-1 team, every effort is made by all departments to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” The City of McAllen said in a video released on Thursday. “While most requests are processed amazingly fast, a few others depend on multiple factors.”

The City said that requests can have delayed timelines if they require more than just city resources to complete. They would add that issues can also be delayed if there are certain requirements needed to be met by law before work can begin.

Residents can check the app for updates on submitted work orders or call 956-681-3111. If the request was submitted privately, call 956-681-3111 and provide the confirmation number that was given when submitting the request.

The City of McAllen added that the 311 app and website are only monitored during regular business hours. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.