McAllen: 300 COVID-19 vaccines available, no registration required

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of McAllen announced it has 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine available on a first-come, first-served basis on Thursday.
According to a release, no registration is required.
The clinic is taking place at the McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Boulevard.
Below are the entrance direction as stated in the release:
- Entrance is through 29th St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light
- Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
- Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
This clinic is open to anyone 18 and older.