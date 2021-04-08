McAllen: 300 COVID-19 vaccines available, no registration required

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of McAllen announced it has 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine available on a first-come, first-served basis on Thursday.

According to a release, no registration is required.

The clinic is taking place at the McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

Below are the entrance direction as stated in the release:

Entrance is through 29 th St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light

St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center

Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center

This clinic is open to anyone 18 and older.