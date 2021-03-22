COVID INFO COVID INFO

McAllen 2021 mayoral candidates meet and greet

Local News

by: KVEO STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO) —A meet and greet was held on Thursday for the 2021 mayoral candidates of McAllen.

Brownsville man pleads guilty, fails to fill out IRS form, forfeits $2.5M

The event was hosted by Cosmos Workspace as an opportunity for voters to get to know the Mcallen mayor candidates, find out what their platforms are, and ask questions.

This year there are five candidates: Veronica Vela Whitacre, Michael Fallek, Javier Villalobos, Othel Brand Jr., and Shahid Rashid.

After eight years as mayor, Jim Darling announced that he will not run for re-election.

PHOTOS: Dangerous overcrowding inside South Texas tent facility for migrant children

Early voting begins on April 19, and Election Day is May 1.

  • Othal Brand, Jr. Photo: Sal Castro, Valleycentral.com
  • Othal Brand, Jr. PHOTO: Sal Castro, Valleycentral.com
  • Verónica Vela Whitacre PHOTO: Sal Castro, Valleycentral.com
  • Verónica Vela Whitacre PHOTO: Sal Castro, Valleycentral.com
  • Javier Villalobos PHOTO: Sal Castro, Valleycentral.com
  • (Left) Javier Villalobors, (right) Michael Fallek PHOTO Sal Castro, Valleycentral.com
  • Sal Castro, Valleycentral.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday