McAllen 2021 mayoral candidates meet and greet

McAllen, Texas (KVEO) —A meet and greet was held on Thursday for the 2021 mayoral candidates of McAllen.

The event was hosted by Cosmos Workspace as an opportunity for voters to get to know the Mcallen mayor candidates, find out what their platforms are, and ask questions.

This year there are five candidates: Veronica Vela Whitacre, Michael Fallek, Javier Villalobos, Othel Brand Jr., and Shahid Rashid.

After eight years as mayor, Jim Darling announced that he will not run for re-election.

Early voting begins on April 19, and Election Day is May 1.