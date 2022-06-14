HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mayra Flores is the unofficial winner as the United States representative for District 34.

Flores defeated Dan Sanchez, Juana ‘Janie’ Cantu-Cabrera, and Rene Coronado, receiving 14,780 votes.

Flores has garnered over 50 percent of the election total, so there will be no need for a run-off.

Flores will assume former representative Filemon Vela’s seat and will be holding the position until January 2023.

The Mexican native graduated in 2014 as a Respiratory Care Practitioner with the support of her family.

According to Flores’ campaign website, Flores currently serves as the Hidalgo County GOP Hispanic Outreach Chair and has played a critical role in growing and maintaining Republican support across South Texas.

While running for the congressional seat, Flores advocated the importance of keeping a strong relationship with the community and understanding the needs of each individual.

Flores believes in “fortifying our legal immigration system, in securing our borders, lowering the costs of healthcare, lowering taxes, promoting small businesses, and less government.”