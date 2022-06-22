WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — Valley native, Mayra Flores, was sworn into Congress Tuesday.

Flores was sworn into her office as the District 34 U.S. Representative.

She defeated Dan Sanchez, Juan Cantu-Carera and Rene Coronado with over 50 percent of votes earlier this month.

“I have risen from working in the cotton fields to representing the community I love in the United States Congress and I will give them a voice,” Flores said. “I will use it to say our lives are not a game. Our people deserve to have opportunity, security and freedom.”

Flores will assume former representative Filemon Vela’s seat and will hold the position until January of 2023.

Vela resigned from office in March.

Her victory makes her the first Mexican-born congresswoman in American history.

“I am a proud Border Patrol wife and a mother of four young children fighting for a better future for them and for all our children,” Flores said.

Flores is also being celebrated for flipping the traditionally democrat district red.

