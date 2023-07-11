HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores said she is in the 2024 congressional race for Texas district 34.

Flores won a special election that had her represent that part of the Valley for a few months.

District 34 is Cameron, Willacy, Kleberg, Kenedy and parts of Hidalgo Counties. Historically District 34 has gone to the Democrats, but that isn’t stopping Mayra.

Flores feels she has a fighting chance of winning.

Mayra Flores said she has good reason, or good reasons, she believes she needed to enter the race.

“Our children, unfortunately, the Democrat party, my opponent, Vicente Gonzalez, they support taking parents’ rights, taking the custody of their children if they don’t support puberty blockers,” Flores said. “I’m running to protect the children that are being brought into the United States illegally to be sold into child sex trafficking.”

With the expanding presence of the Republican Party in Hidalgo County and other parts of the Valley, there is excitement about her run.

We know well that the Hidalgo County GOP headquarters in McAllen will be filled with campaign signs before you even know it. Now we know that Mayra Flores will have signs up here, we also know that she’s going to have a lot of issues that she’s going to be addressing.

Flores said has a couple other topics she wants to be vocal about.

“Improve the economy here in South Texas. I want people to be able to stay here and not go up north or to other states to accomplish ‘The American Dream,'” Flores said. “Secure the border. It is very important if we secure the border we will also stop the drugs that are coming in into our country and also protect the children that I just mentioned that are being sold into child sex trafficking. Under the Biden Administration, we have lost track of 85,000 children.”

Flores knows well the district she is in will be tough for her to win, and she also has concerns about what will hurt her campaign.

“The constant lies from my opponent. He constantly told our elderly community that I wanted to take social security away. They always use this you know this these lies. Of course not, I will always support and make sure to protect social security and Medicare. This is money that we worked hard for!” Flores told ValleyCentral.

On June 14, 2022, Flores won a special election to represent Texas district 34 in the US House. She lost in the November 2022 general election to Rep. Vicente Gonzalez by more than 10,000 votes. Rep. Gonzalez won the 2022 general election 53 percent, to Mayra Flores’ 44 percent.

“South Texans know we’ve delivered for them–bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, protecting social security and securing millions for our schools and roads. Mayra Flores opposed every single one. Democracy is a beautiful thing. There’s nothing I’d like more than to prove once again that south Texas is not for sale,” Rep. Gonzalez said in a statement.