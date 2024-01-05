HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary election in Texas is just two months away.

The Republican Primary for Congressional District 34 includes Cameron, Willacy, Kleberg, Kenedy and parts of Hidalgo Counties.

The winner will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in the November election.

Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores said she does not seem too concerned about her primary opponents businessman Mauro Garza, cyber security analyst Gregory Kunkle or Dr. Laura Cisneros.

Sheshe added she was also not too worried about a candidate who recently dropped out, Ann Marie Torres, a military veteran from Kingsville.

“I’m not really concerned about the primary my focus is the general I wish my primary opponents the best, but I have the best chance to win in November,” Flores said. “The only reason why the Republican Party is investing in this district is because I make this district competitive.”

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley political science lecturer Robert Velez agrees with Flores that she’ll get the GOP nod.

“I think the fact she got the big name recognition in the district and the fact that she served already once before that will be the big, the currency in that race,” Velez explained.

Velez thinks a recent mini-scandal where Flores is accused of stealing photos from other social media sites and calling them her own won’t register in the primary – but maybe down the line.

“Well, I think it’s something that she’s gonna have to address more than once with Republican primary voters,” Velez added. “I suspect it’ll be a nothing burger like it did this but when it comes to the general election race, I have a feeling we’re going to see those images and she’s going to have to answer to whether its constituents or her opponent in the general election.”

The former congresswoman thinks “Grubgate” has done good things for her.

“Oh, that has helped me significantly. In the past three days we’ve gained over 8,000 new followers on our social media combined,” Flores said. “The Democrat Party and my opponent, Vicente Gonzalez, chose to focus on food pictures that inspired me and reminded me of upbringings and Elon Musk re-tweeted that and you know, pretty much helped me significantly.”

Flores said the focus of her campaign is increasing the primary vote. She believed she would have a tough fight on her hands against Congressman Gonzalez.

“it’s going to be a very competitive race. You know, no lie. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but we are raising the money,” Flores said.

The latest campaign finance report filed in October shows both campaigns raising more than 850-thousand dollars each.

Velez believes the race between Flores and Gonzalez is potentially competitive. But he added, based on the way the electoral maps are drawn, it will likely have the same result in 2024 that it had in 2022 with Gonzalez winning the election.