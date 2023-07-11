LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former U.S. Rep Mayra Flores announced Tuesday that she is running for Congress in Texas’ 34th District.

Flores said there is still work to be done in South Texas and she aims to be part of that change.

“Joe Biden’s policies are running our country into the ground, and people in our communities are suffering,” Flores’s campaign page stated.

The former congresswoman said she aims to tackle the open border controlled by the cartels who are trafficking dangerous drugs and vulnerable children, inflation and the poisonous leftist ideologies being relentlessly pushed on young people.

“I’m running to help restore the American Dream, secure our borders, and stand strong on our values of God, Family & Country,” the campaign stated.

Flores won a special election in 2022 but lost to U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat, five months later in the general election.