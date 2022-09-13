BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX-34) publicly addressed the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s new utility rates in a letter sent earlier today.

In the letter, sent to BPUB, Flores addressed her concerns with the recent increase in utility costs for Brownsville residents and business owners.

The congresswoman said she had been contacted by “hundreds of constituents concerning their skyrocketing monthly utility bills and consensus on lack of justification for these changes.”

In May, the Brownsville City Commission approved a rollback and adjustment to the electric base rates for the utility’s customers.

According to agenda documents from the May meeting, BPUB reported it would no longer subsidize the fuel cost, causing a direct increase in customer bills.

During the item’s first hearing to the commission, the average monthly bill for residential customers was projected to be $113.03 for 2022 and $113.52 in 2023, according to the agenda packet.

At the time, the presentation from BPUB left one Brownsville City Commissioner on the verge of tears from her frustration on the matter.

Flores stated in the letter that she sympathizes with her constituents of Brownsville and doe snot believe that “these rate changes were adequately communicated or justified to Brownsville residents.”

She writes that her office has contacted BPUB on three occasions and has not received a direct response on the justification for the increases.

“Our Brownsville neighbors and small businesses work incredibly hard daily to keep their lights on and deserve transparency and communication on their utility cost,” the letter states.

Flores closed with a call on BPUB to further develop its public awareness campaign.

ValleyCentral reached out to Clerir Quezada, Senior Communications and Public Relations Coordinator for the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, for comment on the letter but has not received a response.