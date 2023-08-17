EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott highlighted the Rio Grande Valley’s role in the state’s growing economy at the first Rio Grande Valley economic summit Thursday morning.

Abbott gave the keynote address where he touched on various topics including a ten-year plan for a new generation in transportation.

That plan calls for spending $3.6 billion for highway projects across the Valley and the rest of South Texas.

“Funding for State Loop 195 in Starr County to relieve traffic on US 83; $150 million for the international bridge trade corridor plus upgrades to I-69 e and I-69 C, and a lot more,” Abbott announced.

Abbott also addressed the growth of the Port of Brownsville.

He says the port has created thousands of jobs over the year and contributed billions of dollars in economic activity.

“But the future of the port and what it will do for this region is the most important thing. Mark my words, the Port of Brownsville is going to be a centerpiece of future economic expansion for this entire region,” Abbott said.

The summit hosted 47 mayors from across the Valley who signed the Rio Grande Valley alliance compact, which is a commitment to invest in the region’s growing economy.

“Now, investors, whether they’re from Mexico or any place around the world, they can now view and compare our area to Dallas Fort Worth to, you know, the North Carolina triangle to the greater Phoenix economic area, we can now be compared because you know why we’re now 1.4 million people,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said.

Organizers of the summit say the overall goal they want to achieve is to turn the Valley into one region, one voice.