MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas shared his plans for an expected influx of immigrants.

With the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Title 42 approaching, Mayorkas spoke in McAllen on how DHS is preparing.

“That does not mean the border is open beginning on May 23rd,” said Mayorkas.

Mayorkas reviewed a 6 pillar plan he said was created in September 2021.

“1st we are surging resources to the southwest border personnel, facilities, medical resources, transportation,” said Mayorkas. “We knew very well that CDC’s Title 42 authority would not be around forever.”

Another point includes the creation of asylum officers that would have the authority to rule whether an immigrant is eligible to seek asylum or not.

Mayorkas said establishing asylum officers would make wait times shorter for asylum seekers, adding that there are over 1 million immigrants on the asylum-seeking dockets.

“What is now on average of 6 to 8-year process between the time of an encounter and the time of ultimate asylum adjudication to under a year,” said Mayorkas.

Though Title 42 is coming to an end on May 23rd, Mayorkas explained DHS will expand the use of Title 8, an existing policy used to deport immigrants without a court date and prevent them from entering the U.S. for 5 years.

“We’re now using Title 8 in a number of different contexts,” said Mayorkas. “But what we will be doing is expanding that use we will only use that immigration enforcement authority.”

Now, there is uncertainty after a Louisiana judge filed a motion to block the end of Title 42. Mayorkas said it will lie in the hands of the department of justice what comes next.

“The district court makes the decision, the department of justice as the legal representative of the executive branch will assess what the next step should be,” said Mayorkas.

Immigrants desperately seeking asylum are warned by Mayorkas to reconsider before crossing.

“Do not place your lives in the hands of individuals who only seek to exploit your lives for the sake of profit,” said Mayorkas.