McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is set to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas will join President Xiomara Castro of Honduras for a visit to McAllen.

The two are projected to discuss the continued cooperation with Honduras on reducing irregular migration in a safe, orderly, and humane way.

The secretary will also discuss overseeing southwest border enforcement operations and highlight lawful pathways as an alternative to smugglers.