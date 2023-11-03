LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos incumbent mayor Alejandro Flores and Rosa Muñoz Vallejo are the candidates. Both shared their vision and plans for the city.

Mayor Flores said his experience and expertise make him a good candidate to help the city continue to grow, which is why he is seeking reelection.

“I pride myself on bringing business in, I brought in Whataburger successfully and there’s a lot more businesses, retailers that I would like to bring into the city.”

Candidate Muñoz Vallejo says she wants to bring fresh ideas and says it is time for a change.

“I want to bring in more programs for you and more activities for our families to do within the community as well,” said Muñoz Vallejo.

We asked both candidates what they plan to do on day one in office if elected.

“Work really closely with our city manager, our economic development council of CDC, and our planning and zoning to put a structure together for this economic development explosion that we’re getting ready to, go through,” said Mayor Flores.

Vallejo said she wants to be more active within the community and allow the residents to share their ideas or voice any concerns.

“Have a meeting with our community to see what ideas they have or what they want to see from me for the city. I would also want to bring in more businesses to help our city expand and grow,” said Muñoz Vallejo.

Election day is next Tuesday, Nov. 7 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.