BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley Mayor is asking the public to fill out a request form, pushing to open a Trader Joe’s in the RGV.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez shared the link to the request form on his social media account with a statement to the community.

For those who have always wanted a Trader Joe’s in Brownsville, here is our chance. Trey Mende, Brownsville Mayor

Mendez announced his participation with the request and called on the public to partake as well.

The Mayor then emphasized the importance of simply trying, quoting the Trader Joe’s page, “There are no guarantees, but being wanted matters to us.”

Lastly, Mendez asked the public to share and reminded them that the form only takes “30 seconds to fill out.”

To access the Trader Joe’s Request Form, CLICK HERE.