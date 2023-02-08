The community gathers to listen to the 2023 McAllen State of the City Address. (ValleyCentral)

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With large video screens forming a massive backdrop onstage, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos stood before an assembly of officials, residents and business leaders to deliver a clear message.

“I am proud to say the state of McAllen has never been stronger,” said Mayor Javier Villalobos.

The stage is set for the 2023 McAllen State of the City Address on Wednesday. (ValleyCentral)

Villalobos used Wednesday’s State of the City address to highlight McAllen’s accomplishments in 2022, including many based on year-over-year increases from 2021, the year he was elected to the city’s top office.

“2022 was a momentous year for McAllen,” Villalobos said. “And the power behind it was us–not just those within this room, but [also] our residents and partners who worked together to achieve great things. We emerged from 2021’s post-pandemic economy to a world of rising fuel costs… and stubborn inflation.”

Despite the challenges, the city turned 2022 into a year of innovation and “hard-earned accomplishments,” according to the mayor.

“2022 was the year our city earned record sales tax revenue,” Villalobos said. “People chose McAllen as a post-pandemic retail destination.”

The 12.5 increase in sales tax revenues from 2021 to 2022 provided opportunities in the current fiscal year budget to cut property tax to 2014 levels and provide city staff with a 3% cost-of-living wage increase–and 4% increases to firefighters and police officers.

“McAllen is creating the blueprint for fiscally responsible prosperity,” Villalobos said.

McAllen is operating with a $641 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget and the city has $130 million in its general fund for 220 days of working capital. The city is required to have a minimum funding of 140 days, the mayor said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the power of McAllen is undeniable,” he said after summing up the city’s budget.

Other accomplishments

The mayor cited listed several other highlights:

— McAllen ranked 5th best city in America for middle-class homebuyers, according to Realtor.com;

— McAllen remains one of the nation’s least expensive places to live, with Kiplinger ranking McAllen as the nation’s third most-affordable city.

— McAllen-based South Texas College was listed among Niche.com’s 10 safest college campuses in Texas.

— And McAllen earned “for the first time” recognition through an International Festival & Event City Award for “creating enormous community and economic capital” through creating and improving events, the mayor said.