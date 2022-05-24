HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Here are some polling locations for the May 24, 2022 Runoffs. Polls in both counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cameron County

Democratic Runoff Election Day Locations

Precinct Location Address 1, 59, 83 Port Isabel City Hall 305 E. Maxan St, Port Isabel 5, 61, 72 Hudson Elementary school 2980 FM 802, Brownsville 18, 22 Sullivan Elementary School 900 Elizabeth St., San Benito 29, 36, 85 Harlingen High School South 1701 Dixieland Rd., Harlingen

A complete list of Democratic Runoff Election Day locations can be found here.

Republican Runoff Election Day locations

Precinct Location Address 3, 65, 66 Los Fresnos Community Center 204 N. Brazil St., Los Fresnos 23, 43 Bonita Park Community Bldg. 601 S. Rangerville Rd, Harlingen 46, 63, 76, 71 Gonzalez Elemenatary School 4350 Jaime Zapata Ave., Brownsville 67 Laguna Vista City Hall Board Room 122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista

A complete list of Republican Runoff Election Day locations can be found here.

Hidalgo County

City Building Address Location Edinburg Elections Annex Building 317 N. Closner Blvd. Annex Room Hidalgo Hidalgo City Hall 704 Ramon Ayala Dr. Commissioners Chambers McAllen Lark Community Center 2601 Lark Ave. Exercise Room Mercedes Mercedes Civic Center 520 E. 2nd. St. Main Entrance Palmview Pct. 3 “The Mansion” 2401 N. Moorefield Rd. Back Entrance Pharr Development and Research Center 850 W. Dicker Rd Conference Room San Juan San Juan Memorial Library 1010 S. Standard Ave Multi-Purpose Room Weslaco Business Visitor and Event Center 275 S. Kansas Ave Conference Room A & B

A complete list of Hidalgo County Democratic and Republican Party Primary Runoff Election locations can be found here.