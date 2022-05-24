HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Here are some polling locations for the May 24, 2022 Runoffs. Polls in both counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cameron County

Democratic Runoff Election Day Locations

PrecinctLocationAddress
1, 59, 83Port Isabel City Hall305 E. Maxan St, Port Isabel
5, 61, 72Hudson Elementary school2980 FM 802, Brownsville
18, 22Sullivan Elementary School900 Elizabeth St., San Benito
29, 36, 85Harlingen High School South1701 Dixieland Rd., Harlingen

A complete list of Democratic Runoff Election Day locations can be found here.

Republican Runoff Election Day locations

PrecinctLocationAddress
3, 65, 66Los Fresnos Community Center204 N. Brazil St., Los Fresnos
23, 43Bonita Park Community Bldg.601 S. Rangerville Rd, Harlingen
46, 63, 76, 71Gonzalez Elemenatary School4350 Jaime Zapata Ave., Brownsville
67Laguna Vista City Hall Board Room122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista

A complete list of Republican Runoff Election Day locations can be found here.

Hidalgo County

CityBuildingAddressLocation
EdinburgElections Annex Building317 N. Closner Blvd.Annex Room
HidalgoHidalgo City Hall704 Ramon Ayala Dr.Commissioners Chambers
McAllenLark Community Center2601 Lark Ave.Exercise Room
MercedesMercedes Civic Center520 E. 2nd. St.Main Entrance
PalmviewPct. 3 “The Mansion”2401 N. Moorefield Rd.Back Entrance
PharrDevelopment and Research Center850 W. Dicker RdConference Room
San JuanSan Juan Memorial Library1010 S. Standard AveMulti-Purpose Room
WeslacoBusiness Visitor and Event Center275 S. Kansas AveConference Room A & B

A complete list of Hidalgo County Democratic and Republican Party Primary Runoff Election locations can be found here.