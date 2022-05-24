HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Here are some polling locations for the May 24, 2022 Runoffs. Polls in both counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cameron County
Democratic Runoff Election Day Locations
|Precinct
|Location
|Address
|1, 59, 83
|Port Isabel City Hall
|305 E. Maxan St, Port Isabel
|5, 61, 72
|Hudson Elementary school
|2980 FM 802, Brownsville
|18, 22
|Sullivan Elementary School
|900 Elizabeth St., San Benito
|29, 36, 85
|Harlingen High School South
|1701 Dixieland Rd., Harlingen
A complete list of Democratic Runoff Election Day locations can be found here.
Republican Runoff Election Day locations
|Precinct
|Location
|Address
|3, 65, 66
|Los Fresnos Community Center
|204 N. Brazil St., Los Fresnos
|23, 43
|Bonita Park Community Bldg.
|601 S. Rangerville Rd, Harlingen
|46, 63, 76, 71
|Gonzalez Elemenatary School
|4350 Jaime Zapata Ave., Brownsville
|67
|Laguna Vista City Hall Board Room
|122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista
A complete list of Republican Runoff Election Day locations can be found here.
Hidalgo County
|City
|Building
|Address
|Location
|Edinburg
|Elections Annex Building
|317 N. Closner Blvd.
|Annex Room
|Hidalgo
|Hidalgo City Hall
|704 Ramon Ayala Dr.
|Commissioners Chambers
|McAllen
|Lark Community Center
|2601 Lark Ave.
|Exercise Room
|Mercedes
|Mercedes Civic Center
|520 E. 2nd. St.
|Main Entrance
|Palmview
|Pct. 3 “The Mansion”
|2401 N. Moorefield Rd.
|Back Entrance
|Pharr
|Development and Research Center
|850 W. Dicker Rd
|Conference Room
|San Juan
|San Juan Memorial Library
|1010 S. Standard Ave
|Multi-Purpose Room
|Weslaco
|Business Visitor and Event Center
|275 S. Kansas Ave
|Conference Room A & B
A complete list of Hidalgo County Democratic and Republican Party Primary Runoff Election locations can be found here.