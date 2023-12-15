HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s oldest lumberyard and home improvement center is expanding to a fourth location in Cameron County.

Matt’s Building Materials currently operates three locations in Pharr, Palmview and San Benito, and will now expand to Harlingen.

“This location is a game changer for us,” Jeremy Smith, co-owner of Matt’s Building Materials said.

The City of Harlingen and the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation is collaborating with Matt’s Building Materials to develop a 17,000 square foot retail building and lumberyard.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new location was held Friday morning with Matt’s Building Materials ownership team, friends and family.

Jeremy co-owns the lumberyard with his parents, Danny and Diana Smith along with his brothers Isaac and Ben plus their family friend, Luis Mancillas.

Smith believes the new location will increase the store’s capacity in Cameron County.

“We’ve seen substantial growth in Cameron County over the past few years, and Harlingen is perfectly centered for serving the lower Rio Grande Valley,” Smith said. “It’ll put us in a position where we can delivery directly to customers, rather than have to break down orders, pay transportation costs and move things around.”

Matt’s Building Materials Harlingen location will be located on 2650 N. Expressway 77.

The store is expected to open in January 2025.