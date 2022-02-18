PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Jan. 1 Matt’s Building Materials in Pharr went up in flames leaving the building completely destroyed. Now, the owners are working to get the business back on its feet.

Danny Smith owner of Matt’s said he was out of town when the fire happened.

“My son, Jeremy called me and said, ‘Dad the lumber yard is on fire’ and all day long he was sending me pictures,” said Smith.

He explained the fire was a big financial loss.

“We lost probably $5.5 million worth of inventory, totally lost 4 buildings,” he said.

Smith explained with the support of the community and community leaders, they have been able to bounce back with the new Mini Matt’s Building Materials.

The Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building located on the same property where the original Matt’s once stood.

“It could have taken a long time to get approved…the mayor and the EDC they kind of allowed us to build it really quickly,” Smith said.

The new facility will give the community an opportunity to shop at their original location.

Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez said he is proud of Matt’s for working to rebuild and for keeping Pharr as their home.

“What they do for the community says a lot more about their character and their leadership than anything above all. We are grateful that the fact that they rebuild, but I for one want to be sure that we see what your family does as a whole, as a whole for the community,” said Dr. Hernandez.

Danny Smith’s son, Isaac, expressed his gratitude for the community’s support during these times.

“The love and encouragement that we got from the community made up for that hurt and we’re not looking back, we’re only looking forward,” said Isaac Smith.

Through Danny Smith’s faith, he remains hopeful for the future of their business.

“With God’s help and God’s direction and if it’s God’s will, we will build back a better Matt’s,” he said.