PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – It has been one month since a devastating completely destroyed Matt’s Building Materials iconic store in Pharr. Now, the owners are starting the rebuilding process.

The site of where the building once stood is now an empty lot. Nearly all of the wreckage left behind from the fire has been cleared. Co-Owner Isaac Smith said not seeing their old building anymore has not only been hard on his staff but their loyal customers as well.

“They were like ‘I was in tears when I saw it up in flames,'” Smith said. “It meant a lot to many people which for me and my family it just means that we were running our business right.”

Matt’s delivery facility was spared from the fire. While Smith and his family have been able to move some employees to other store locations, there was no room for all of them.

“There was just not enough work, we just did not have enough space so we had to let some go,” Smith said. “Last week was really rough for me as an owner letting some of our family go, but I just told them it is temporary it’s not personal, it’s something that we didn’t want to do.”

While there are plans to rebuild, the Pharr location will not be shut down during rebuilding. A small temporary store has already been built to accommodate customers, Smith is aiming to have it open by Feb. 5th. Now, Smith and his family are just wanting to get over this setback.

“This is not our story this is just part of our story,” Smith said. ” At the end of the day, it’s just going to be part of our story and what has happened to us and we hope to be bigger and better when it is all set and done.”

While the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, Smith said the only thing that matters now is coming back stronger than ever.

“Right now, it’s all just water under the bridge the cause is irrelevant in our opinion,” Smith said. “We can’t look back, all we can do is move forward.”

Matt’s Building Material’s in Pharr is aiming to be completely rebuilt and ready to open by Jan. 1st 2023 to mark one year since the fire.